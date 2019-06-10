Mass., NJ Say Real Estate Empire Sold Unregistered Securities

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts, New Jersey and other states on Monday accused an Illinois man and his real estate investment company of selling tens of millions of dollars of unregistered securities in what Massachusetts called “a monumental and byzantine investment empire.” The states brought complaints against Northridge Holdings Ltd. and its sole owner, Glenn Mueller, over the sales of Northridge securities and related promissory notes, claiming they have raised at least $47 million nationwide. In an administrative complaint through its Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, Massachusetts seeks the return of any money its residents handed over for these securities to a web...

