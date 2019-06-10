What To Expect In Media Ownership Arguments At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will defend the most recent relaxation of its media ownership rules at the Third Circuit on Tuesday, squaring off against public interest advocates who say the agency pared back needed safeguards and brushed off ideas to promote diversity in the broadcast business. The arguments mark another milestone in a nearly two-decade dispute over the FCC’s contradictory goals of promoting wider access to their airwaves — and help women and minorities operate broadcast stations — while also loosening regulations covering which media companies are allowed to merge. One matter under consideration is a program easing ownership restrictions on...

