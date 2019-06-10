Redbox Sends 'Wireless Spam' Promotions, Suit Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Redbox Automated Retail LLC has been hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court over claims that the kiosk-based video game and movie renter sent potential customers “wireless spam” to promote its movie and video game deals. Consumer Shawand Ebanks claims in her suit filed Thursday that Redbox sent unsolicited texts to her and other customers nationwide through a “misguided effort to promote its video rental services” and score new customers. Ebanks claims the solicitations violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and entitle her and similarly situated individuals to trebled damages to the extent that Redbox knew they did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS