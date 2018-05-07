Witness Struggles To Put CEO At Heart Of $100M Fund Scam

Law360, New York (June 10, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A cooperating witness in the $100 million fraud case against Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja, CEO of Premium Point Investments, struggled Monday to put Ahuja at the center of an alleged criminal conspiracy to inflate the value of the now-bankrupt hedge fund. Counsel for Ahuja quizzed former Premium Point analyst Ashish Dole, peppering him with a daylong series of questions as a second week of trial got underway before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla. Dole, who admitted last year to fraud and conspiracy charges, is one of three cooperators expected to testify against Ahuja. Ahuja is standing trial alongside former Premium...

