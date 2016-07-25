Full 9th Circ. Will Rehear 'Stairway' Copyright Case

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit said Monday it would rehear a high-profile copyright lawsuit accusing Led Zeppelin of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song, wiping out a ruling last year that ordered a new jury trial in the case. From left, Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; singer Robert Plant; bassist John Paul Jones; and guitarist Jimmy Page are shown in 2012. The Ninth Circuit said Monday that it would revisit a copyright case over the band's song "Stairway to Heaven." (AP) The appeals court said it would reconsider the long-running case...

