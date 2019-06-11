3rd Circ. Dings FCC Over Bare-Bones Media Diversity Data

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission took a beating on Tuesday at the Third Circuit for not amassing specific data to track broadcast station ownership by women before loosening its media ownership rules and potentially allowing more industry consolidation. During oral arguments in the latest iteration of the long-running case over how to foster diversity in media ownership, attorney Cheryl A. Leanza said the agency tried to mash together data sets from the FCC and a U.S. Department of Commerce division to prove its deregulation wouldn't disadvantage underrepresented groups. "Comparing them is like comparing rotten apples to rotten oranges," said Leanza, who represents...

