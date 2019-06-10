Facebook Defies Order For Essential Case Info, NY Suit Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Facebook is ducking an order by New York's high court directing it to allow a horse owner to access private portions of the account held by a woman suing him for injuries allegedly caused by his negligence, according to a suit filed Monday in Empire State court. The horse owner, Mark Henkin, says Facebook has ignored subpoenas following the New York Court of Appeals' ruling last year that the private pages of Kelly Forman's Facebook account probably contained evidence that was "material and necessary" to Forman's personal injury suit alleging a failure to maintain a stirrup strap. Forman claims she suffered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS