Lack Of Proof Dooms Bayer Contraceptive MDL, Judge Says

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that Bayer doesn't have to face multidistrict litigation claiming its contraceptive Mirena leads to a rare condition causing increased pressure in users' skulls, finding the women who sued fell short of showing the intrauterine device can cause the illness. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the pharmaceutical giant's summary judgment motion in a suit claiming Mirena causes idiopathic intracranial hypertension, or IIH, which involves an uptick in cerebrospinal fluid pressure in the skull. While the women said a jury could find the product was capable of causing the condition by connecting snippets of expert...

