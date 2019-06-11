USTR Flooded With Pleas To Resist New Tariffs On China

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Companies across a wide array of industries have almost uniformly opposed the Trump administration's plan to expand a 25% import tariff to cover all goods from China, warning that any damage done to China will be at the expense of U.S. businesses and workers. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has been flooded with more than 600 public comments on President Donald Trump's proposal to hit more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 25% levy, with an overwhelming majority of them urging the administration to go another direction. If fully implemented, Trump's latest tariff proposal, coupled with...

