GSK Seeks Ax Of Zofran Birth Defect Claims

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss certain claims in multidistrict litigation alleging that its anti-nausea drug Zofran caused birth defects, saying that the patients hadn't shown the drug caused some of the purported defects. GSK said that the patients hadn’t shown scientific evidence that the medication caused birth defects other than heart defects and cleft palates, and that claims over other types of birth defects, like clubfeet or Down’s Syndrome, should be axed. At an April hearing, counsel for the patients admitted that they don’t have the needed scientific support to prove causation in cases that don’t...

