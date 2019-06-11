Fla. City's Claim Over Margaritaville Sale To Be Arbitrated

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge agreed Tuesday with the city of Hollywood, Florida, that the developer of a Margaritaville resort must arbitrate their dispute over $1.7 million the city says it is owed from the $188 million sale of the beachfront project. Broward County Circuit Judge Jack Tuter said the city had checked off the requirements to trigger an arbitration provision in the parties' 2013 development agreement and ground lease for the project. And he found that arbitrators can determine whether Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort LP properly counted funds from a community development district, a special governmental unit created by the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS