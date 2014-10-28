NY Town Drops Claim Disputing Tribe's Reservation, For Now

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation and the New York village of Union Springs told a federal judge Tuesday they agree — for now — that the village's counterclaim contesting whether the tribe possesses a federal reservation should be dismissed in the tribe's suit challenging an anti-gambling ordinance. Union Springs in a stipulation submitted jointly with the Cayuga Nation recognized that current precedent affirms the reservation's existence, but the village wants the right to challenge that precedent on appeal, possibly based on the U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Carpenter v. Murphy, a case involving the Muscogee Creek nation's reservation. "Defendants wish to preserve...

