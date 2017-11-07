Insurer Dodges Contract-Breach Claim In $45M Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has erased a breach-of-contract claim against insurer Allied World in a suit by a construction company policyholder facing a $45 million underlying verdict over a deadly crash, leaving another claim over punitive damages coverage still to be decided. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra on Tuesday ended policyholder Ranger Construction Industries Inc.'s claim that Allied World National Assurance Corp. didn't work hard enough to settle the underlying suit before a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, jury awarded $20 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages in October 2017 over a highway crash that killed two people in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS