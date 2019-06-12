1st Circ. Sinks Settlement Payout Claims Against Lexington

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Lexington won't have to face claims that it conspired with other insurers to misrepresent the amount that three people would receive in settlement agreements, a First Circuit panel ruled late Tuesday, saying payments to brokers that came out of the settlements were industry practice and baked into the deals. The panel upheld a Massachusetts federal court's decision to toss a proposed class action by Norma Ezell, Leonard Whitley and Erica Biddings, who brought racketeering allegations against Lexington Insurance Co. after learning they would not receive the full amounts they believed they were owed. They had agreed not to pursue wrongful death...

