Ga. Court OKs Jury Selection Bias Ruling, $2M Injury Verdict

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Wednesday upheld a $2 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a go-kart racing center of causing a black woman's injuries, saying the judge did not err by holding that prospective black jurors were improperly struck by the center based on their race. In a published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the verdict in favor of Tanisha Marshall in a suit accusing an indoor go-kart racing facility owned by AIKG LLC of causing her to suffer two broken ankles and a head injury after another driver rear-ended her and caused her to...

