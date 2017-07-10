11th Circ. Mulls Whether Class Invited Trial Court 'Error'

Law360, Miami (June 13, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit questioned Thursday if a class of Florida condo-hotel unit owners invited a purported error by a trial court by pushing for a jury to determine whether they were charged excessive fees and then changed their tune when the decision didn't go their way. During oral arguments in Miami, the appellate panel pressed class counsel Robert A. Sweetapple of Sweetapple Broeker & Varkas PL on whether the unit owners actually filed a motion during the trial when arguing that a judge, rather than the jury, should decide whether there was a breach of the condominium agreement by Q Club...

