Uber Nears Deal With Hundreds Of Cab Cos. Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Hundreds of Boston-area taxi companies have agreed in principle to settle six out of seven consolidated lawsuits against Uber alleging unfair pricing practices ahead of a trial scheduled to begin next month, according to a joint filing in Massachusetts federal court late Wednesday. In a brief status report, the parties said they were "working out the details of the settlement agreement and hope to execute that agreement in the coming weeks." The terms of a possible settlement were not immediately available, nor was it clear how the potential settlement will affect a trial that is currently slated to begin July 22....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS