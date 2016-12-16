Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Nears Deal With Hundreds Of Cab Cos. Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Hundreds of Boston-area taxi companies have agreed in principle to settle six out of seven consolidated lawsuits against Uber alleging unfair pricing practices ahead of a trial scheduled to begin next month, according to a joint filing in Massachusetts federal court late Wednesday.

In a brief status report, the parties said they were "working out the details of the settlement agreement and hope to execute that agreement in the coming weeks."

The terms of a possible settlement were not immediately available, nor was it clear how the potential settlement will affect a trial that is currently slated to begin July 22....

Massachusetts

Anti-Trust

December 16, 2016

