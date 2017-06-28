Ex-Manager Fights McDonald's Bid To See Client Intake Forms

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A former McDonald's manager challenging a no-poaching rule for franchises told a federal court Wednesday the fast-food giant can't review client intake forms she submitted to her lawyers, saying a third-party vendor's access to the forms doesn't waive attorney-client privilege for the records. Leinani Deslandes, who sued McDonald's over its policy of making all franchisees agree to not poach workers from other franchises, is aiming to protect intake forms she submitted to McCune Wright Arevalo LLP before starting the litigation. McDonald's has argued that the forms aren't privileged because they were also available to a contractor hired by the firm to manage its website and...

