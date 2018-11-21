NJ Track Owed $150M In Failed Betting Row, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (July 2, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey racetrack on Tuesday told the Third Circuit it is owed $150 million revenue that went uncollected while athletic leagues pursued their unsuccessful challenge to sports betting, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling to allow the activity should be applied retroactively. During an oral argument in Philadelphia, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association Inc., operator of the Monmouth Racetrack, urged a three-judge panel to undo a district court's ruling that it was rightfully blocked from opening a sports book because the high court hadn't yet determined the constitutionality of the sports betting ban codified in the Professional and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS