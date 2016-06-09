VidAngel Undermined Studios' Licensing Deals, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (June 13, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Walt Disney and other Hollywood heavyweights make hundreds of millions of dollars in licensing deals with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and family-friendly service VidAngel undermined those partnerships when it pirated films from DVDs to stream to its customers, a California federal jury heard Thursday. The jury trial over how much in damages VidAngel should pay Disney, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. and other Hollywood studios kicked off Tuesday. VidAngel was found in March to have violated copyright law by using software to transfer movies off DVDs and offering a digital streaming service that allowed users to remove...

