Bipartisan Reps Take Another Stab At 'Hack-Back' Bill

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of lawmakers on Thursday reintroduced legislation that would carve out a legal path for companies to hack back into the networks of their alleged attackers — as long as they alert authorities and follow a set of rules. The Active Cyber Defense Certainty Act, sponsored by Reps. Tom Graves, R-Ga., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., would allow hacked businesses to mount their own cyberattacks against suspected hackers only to thwart unauthorized activities on their own networks and gather evidence unmasking their hackers, which they would then hand over to U.S. law enforcement or government agencies. The bill would bar...

