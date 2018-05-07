Crooked Fund CEO Demoted Me, Finance Pro Tells Jury

Law360, New York (June 13, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A career finance pro told Manhattan jurors Thursday that the CEO of Premium Point Investments became angry and demoted him when he complained about what he called rampant overvaluing of mortgage-debt assets at the now-bankrupt hedge fund. Jim Nimberg pointed the finger at Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja while testifying under an immunity agreement at a criminal trial before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that began June 5 and is expected to last at least a month. Ahuja, along with former Premium Point trader Jeremy Shor, is on trial for allegedly marking up the fund's real estate debt products from 2014...

