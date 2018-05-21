USC's Revised $215M Sex Abuse Deal Gets Initial OK

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California's $215 million deal to resolve proposed class claims alleging an ex-staff gynecologist sexually abused thousands of women for decades has received preliminary approval, after a California federal judge rejected an earlier version for having provisions that were "unfair or inadequate." U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said in a nine-page order on Wednesday that the revised deal, which covers a class of approximately 14,000 to 17,000 women and calls for reforms at USC and its health facilities, is the result of "serious, informed, non-collusive negotiations." "The settlement does not improperly grant preferential treatment to any individual or...

