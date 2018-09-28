Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Will Cough Up Data Analysis Docs In Breach Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Friday formalized Facebook's agreement to provide a proposed class of consumers with documents detailing the data analysis the company conducted to determine who was affected by a breach that hit nearly 50 million accounts.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued a stipulated order codifying a Thursday deal between Facebook Inc. and the users leading consolidated litigation over the breach, which will see the company turn over records showing the analysis used to determine the individuals and types of data affected by the incident.

The order notes the documents are part of Facebook's internal investigation...

Case Information

California Northern

P.I.: Other

Date Filed

September 28, 2018

