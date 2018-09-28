Facebook Will Cough Up Data Analysis Docs In Breach Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Friday formalized Facebook's agreement to provide a proposed class of consumers with documents detailing the data analysis the company conducted to determine who was affected by a breach that hit nearly 50 million accounts. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued a stipulated order codifying a Thursday deal between Facebook Inc. and the users leading consolidated litigation over the breach, which will see the company turn over records showing the analysis used to determine the individuals and types of data affected by the incident. The order notes the documents are part of Facebook's internal investigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS