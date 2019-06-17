How Purdue Opioid Win Could Bolster J&J In Okla. Trial

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP, the manufacturer of OxyContin, currently embroiled in opioid litigation around the country, scored a major victory recently, as District Judge James Hill in Burleigh County, North Dakota, dismissed that state’s action against the opioid defendant. North Dakota’s complaint against Purdue Pharma alleged consumer fraud and public nuisance. Purdue Pharma argued that North Dakota’s claims were preempted by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and the approval process outlined by the act for Purdue Pharma’s packaging and labeling of its opioid products. Judge Hill agreed, concluding that “the marketing practices of Purdue that the State claims are improper...

