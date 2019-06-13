Boozy Mini-Golf Chain Says ABC Game Show Rips Off Name

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The owner of a popular Australian mini-golf chain has teed up a trademark suit in California federal court alleging a television production company ripped off its name, "Holey Moley," for use in a forthcoming reality game show hosted by NBA star Steph Curry. Fun Lab IP Co. Pty. Ltd. alleged Thursday that Los Angeles-based Eureka Productions knowingly infringed the name of its signature brand of miniature golf courses featuring cocktail bars and restaurants at some 13 locations across Australia by using the same name for a new game show set to air on ABC. Billed as an "extreme mini-golf competition series," the...

