DHS Fights Sanctions Bid In FOIA Suit Over Detainee Deaths

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday slammed a civil rights nonprofit's sanctions bid against it as an attempt to “short-circuit” an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for information about conditions at immigration detention facilities. The federal government argued in a response brief in Colorado’s federal court that sanctions are not justified in this case, disputing the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center’s allegations that DHS’ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stonewalled its efforts to obtain records related to the deaths of two people in immigration custody. The government insisted that the federal agencies have met their obligations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS