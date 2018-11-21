7th Circ. Says Airline Privacy Fights Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Disputes over whether Southwest Airlines Co. and United Airlines Inc. violated Illinois law when they used timekeeping systems requiring workers to clock in and out with their fingerprints must be settled by an adjustment board, because their unions may have consented to the practice on the employees' collective behalf, the Seventh Circuit held Wednesday. Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act provides that a worker or authorized agent can consent to the collection of biometric information, the panel found. The question of whether Southwest or United's unions consented to that collection, or granted authority through a management rights clause, is a matter that...

