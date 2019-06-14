AGs' Sprint-T-Mobile Challenge Tests States' Influence

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Ten state attorneys general came out swinging on Tuesday with a challenge to the pending Sprint-T-Mobile merger, preempting pending decisions from both the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice and raising the possibility that the states might have more influence over the merger’s outcome than usual. Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and states including California and New York filed a lawsuit against the deal, alleging that the tie-up will violate the Clayton Act by causing too much concentration in the wireless industry and rejecting promises from the companies of higher speeds, better service and lower prices as...

