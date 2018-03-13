Ongoing Waiver Grants Doom Travel Ban Suits, Feds Say

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has urged a California federal court to toss litigation accusing it of failing to implement a waiver program for President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying there's evidence the program is in effect and that there hasn't been a "blanket denial" of waiver requests. The government on Thursday submitted motions for either dismissal or summary judgment in a pair of potential class actions accusing it of violating the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to abide by its own guidance of granting individual waivers of the travel ban in certain cases. The State Department has provided guidance to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS