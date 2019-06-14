'Millions' Worth Of ADI Tech Stolen By Ex-Employee, Feds Say

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A former employee at global semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. has been charged with stealing the company's trade secrets and selling its designs as his own, according to an indictment unsealed Friday in Boston federal court. Haoyang "Jack" Yu allegedly downloaded hundreds of confidential files while working as an engineer at ADI and uploaded portions of those files into his personal Google drive, the indictment says. The files were worth millions of dollars, according to the charging document. The government says that Yu then used that information to market about 20 ADI designs as his own through a company he created with...

