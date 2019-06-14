The Biggest Employment Rulings Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Courts and agencies have kept employment attorneys busy so far in 2019, bringing a controversial pay data survey back from the dead, upending precedent on worker classification and clearing up lingering questions about arbitration agreements. Here, Law360 looks at seven rulings from the past six months that employment lawyers ought to be aware of. D.C. Court Revives EEOC's Pay Data Survey Businesses thought they’d gotten off the hook in 2017 when the Trump administration shelved an Obama-era expansion to a long-running U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission workforce survey known as the EEO-1. Employers had argued the so-called Component 2 form amounted...

