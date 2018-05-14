Feds Say Centra Crypto Trio May See Attys As Shield

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a Manhattan federal judge on Friday to order three men accused of defrauding investors in their Centra Tech cryptocurrency payment platform to reveal whether they plan to argue at trial that their actions were blessed by lawyers. The charges against Raymond Trapani, Sohrab Sharma and Robert Farkas revolve around their sale of Centra Token as a purported bid to raise funds to develop a debit card platform that would allow for easy spending of cryptocurrency. Prosecutors allege the trio lied about already having relationships with Visa Inc. and other payment processors. Prosecutors said in a motion filed on Friday...

