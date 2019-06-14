Lone Star Laterals: Munck Wilson, Thompson Knight, SEC

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of lateral moves across Texas, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a new director will be leading its Fort Worth regional office starting in July, and Munck Wilson Mandala LLP picked up two partners who formerly practiced at their own litigation boutique. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission David L. Peavler David L. Peavler will be leaving his job as general counsel for financial services firm HD Vest Inc., a role he held for about two years, and joining the SEC as director of its Fort Worth Regional Office. It is a homecoming for Peavler, who in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS