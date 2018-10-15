Sears Says It Had The Right To End Retiree Insurance Plan

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Sears has told a New York bankruptcy court that its Chapter 11 case doesn’t need a retiree committee to look into the disputed cancellation of a retiree life insurance plan, saying it has no money to pay for the insurance even if the retirees are entitled to it. In a motion filed Friday, Sears Holding Corp. argued the proposal by the retirees to appoint a committee to look into the canceled life insurance benefit would be a pointless expense, saying it had the right to terminate the benefit and that in any case, it no longer has the funds to restore...

