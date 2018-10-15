Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sears Says It Had The Right To End Retiree Insurance Plan

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Sears has told a New York bankruptcy court that its Chapter 11 case doesn’t need a retiree committee to look into the disputed cancellation of a retiree life insurance plan, saying it has no money to pay for the insurance even if the retirees are entitled to it.

In a motion filed Friday, Sears Holding Corp. argued the proposal by the retirees to appoint a committee to look into the canceled life insurance benefit would be a pointless expense, saying it had the right to terminate the benefit and that in any case, it no longer has the funds to restore...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 15, 2018

