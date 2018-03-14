Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feds Can't Pause SEC's Civil Suit Against Ex-Theranos Exec

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday refused the government's request to pause a civil suit against former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, finding that doing so would be "a gamble" that could unduly prejudice the former leader of the failed blood-test company.

Balwani, Theranos’ former chief operating officer, is facing allegations he and founder Elizabeth Holmes swindled investors out of more than $700 million by misrepresenting the capabilities of the company’s fledgling portable blood analyzer, according to court filings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed the suit in March 2018.

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice urged the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 14, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®