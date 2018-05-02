Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Upholds Toss Of Facebook Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a proposed class action accusing Facebook of violating Illinois' unique biometric privacy law by amassing nonusers' facial scans, finding that there was no evidence the social media giant's facial recognition technology had been used on the lone photo at issue in the dispute. 

In affirming the Northern District of California's April 2018 dismissal, the three-judge appellate panel ruled on Friday that nonuser Frederick William Gullen couldn't maintain his claims under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, because "no reasonable jury could conclude" that Facebook used its facial recognition technology on the one photo of the plaintiff...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

May 2, 2018

