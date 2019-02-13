NYC Celebrity Chef Tip Suit Settles For $10K

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed wage-and-tipping collective action filed by two former employees of the famed Felidia restaurant in New York City has settled in federal district court for $10,000, although the plaintiffs say they would have recouped around $46,000 had they succeeded on all their claims. Ex-busboys Marco L. Borja and Nelson Stalin Espinoza Redwood agreed to settlement payments of $3,067 and $3,600, respectively, and one check for $3,333 will go to counsel Michael Faillace & Associates PC, the law firm said in its Friday settlement letter to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield. The legal fees represent one-third of the litigation’s recovery, a...

