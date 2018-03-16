Second Look Frees Insurer From Covering Faulty Work Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. does not have to defend a contractor joint venture from a lawsuit over allegedly faulty work on a San Antonio-area sports complex, reversing the court’s previous decision after taking another look at the case. U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia in a June 13 order granted a motion for reconsideration by Mt. Hawley and ultimately awarded summary judgment in favor of the insurer, ruling it has no duty to defend a joint venture between Huser Construction Co. Inc., Slay Engineering Co Inc. and Texas Multi-Chem Ltd. in relation to a state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS