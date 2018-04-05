Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Apple Loses Atty DQ Bid In IPhone Performance Case

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday rejected Apple's bid to disqualify co-lead counsel in a class action suit over iPhone performance for making references to confidential materials in open court, but strongly cautioned the lawyers not to repeat the mistake.

Apple sought to have two attorneys, Mark Molumphy and Joseph W. Cotchett of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP, thrown out of the multidistrict litigation for what the tech giant said was their violation of a protective order keeping them from revealing Apple secrets. The case involves whether Apple purposely slowed down old iPhones when a newer model was coming out....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 5, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®