Capacitor Makers Seek Win On Direct Buyers' Price Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen overseas capacitor manufacturers are looking to toss direct buyers’ claims that the companies plotted for years to boost the price of the electrical part, arguing the estimated 1,800-member purchaser class can’t prove the alleged conspiracy affected each buyer the same way. Within the flurry of summary judgment bids that hit the docket Friday and Saturday, a large group of the accused manufacturers — including Panasonic Corp., Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Inc., and United Chemi-Con Inc. — jointly challenged the direct buyers’ ability to show class-wide impact. The direct buyers haven’t come forward with any evidence...

