Real Estate Rumors: FCI Residential, Lennar, M&T Bank

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- FCI Residential has picked up a Royal Palm Beach, Florida, development site for $14.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 30 acres on Southern Boulevard, and the seller is Tuttle Land Investments' Brian Tuttle, according to the report. FCI Residential is seeking to build 319 apartments at the site, the journal said. Residential developer Lennar Corp. has purchased a shopping mall in Arcadia, California, for $36.6 million and plans to build an 80-unit residential project there, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Santa Anita Plaza, a 58,000-square-foot mall, and the seller...

