NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Duval & Stachenfeld, Dahan & Nowick and Blank Rome were among more than a dozen law firms that guided the largest New York City real estate deals to hit public records last week, a list topped by a $175 million Manhattan transaction. Duval & Stachenfeld LLP helped on the buy side and Dahan & Nowick LLP assisted on the sell side of the $175 million deal for two units at a property on West 17th Street, while Blank Rome LLP landed work on the financing side. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Loeb & Loeb LLP...

