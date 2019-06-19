Reed Smith Nets Ex-Freshfields International Arbitration Atty

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP announced this week that it nabbed an experienced international arbitration lawyer from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP for its New York office, the second accomplished attorney to join the firm’s growing international arbitration practice in the last month. Ben Love joins Reed Smith after more than eight years at Freshfields, where he was a senior associate working on commercial and investment disputes — particularly investor-state disputes — in jurisdictions around the globe, according to the firm. He has represented clients in more than 50 disputes, focusing primarily on energy and natural resources, Reed Smith said. Love told Law360 on...

