ICE Can't Deport Class Member With US Wife Yet, Judge Says

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Monday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement not to go through with the removal of a man whose wife is a U.S. citizen, saying the court must first rule on an emergency motion by the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit that seeks to protect undocumented immigrants like this one. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf ordered the government to hold off on the removal of a man who is referred to in a motion filed Monday morning as "Mr. V." The petitioners, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and WilmerHale, said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS