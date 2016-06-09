VidAngel Owes Studios $62M For Pirating Flicks, Jury Says

Law360, Los Angeles (June 17, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Monday ordered VidAngel to pay Walt Disney and other Hollywood heavyweights $62 million for pirating hundreds of iconic films from DVDs and streaming them to customers, delivering a crushing blow to the family-friendly streaming service following a weeklong damages trial. After deliberating a little more than three hours, an eight-member jury found that VidAngel willfully infringed the copyrights of nearly 820 films owned by Disney, Warner Bros., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., New Line Productions Inc. and other Hollywood studios and should pay the studios a little more than $61 million in statutory damages. The jury also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS