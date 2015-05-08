Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fitbit Looks To Gut $7M Fees Request In Sleep-Tracker Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Fitbit has asked a California federal court to slash a $7.3 million fees request from Fitbit customers' class counsel in a suit over a sleep-tracking function on fitness devices that allegedly didn't work as advertised, calling the amount "excessive, unsupported and disproportionate" to the class' recovery.

Dworken & Bernstein Co. LPA and the Law Offices of John A. Kithas had proposed an award last month of a $3.85 million base amount plus a 1.9 multiplier, arguing a multiplier is appropriate because class counsel "undertook a complex, multi-state consumer class action and produced exceptional results." They also asked for a reimbursement of $367,000 in...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Date Filed

May 8, 2015

Law Firms

Companies