Added Details Keep Mass. Hospital Overbilling Claims Alive

Law360, Boston (June 18, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A former anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital has provided enough detail to suggest the hospital may have overbilled Medicare and Medicaid for time patients spent in surgery without a teaching physician in the room, a federal judge ruled Monday in allowing a False Claims Act suit to proceed. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the amended complaint filed by Lisa Wollman is pretty much the same as the one the judge dismissed in March 2018, with one crucial difference. This time around, Wollman provided enough detail and specifics about the circumstances surrounding the allegedly fraudulent claims to survive the heightened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS