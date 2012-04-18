Hyundai Drivers Denied Cert. In Sonata Brake Defect Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against Hyundai over allegedly faulty brakes in its Sonata sedans has hit a brick wall after a New York federal court refused to certify a putative class of more than 60,000 drivers because of fundamental problems with how “plaintiffs have chosen to prosecute their case.” In an order entered Friday, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon said it would be impossible to prove claims that Hyundai violated its own warranties and misrepresented the Sonatas to consumers, because those claims would hinge on specific details that are different for almost every driver that may have been affected. “Claims of this...

