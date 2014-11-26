Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Says Shell, Alon Owe $40.6M In Pipeline Property Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has awarded three property owners $40.6 million on their claims that pipelines owned by Shell Pipeline Co. and Alon USA Paramount Petroleum Corp. trespassed on their property, while declining to grant punitive damages.

The jury on Friday found that the companies acted with “malice, oppression or fraud” in connection with their trespass, saddling Shell with a nearly $34 million portion of the award and Alon with more than $6.5 million, according to a jury verdict form.

The property owners, C&C Properties Inc., JEC Panama LLC and Wings Way LLC, filed their suit against Shell and Alon in...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 26, 2014

Law Firms

