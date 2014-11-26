Jury Says Shell, Alon Owe $40.6M In Pipeline Property Fight

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has awarded three property owners $40.6 million on their claims that pipelines owned by Shell Pipeline Co. and Alon USA Paramount Petroleum Corp. trespassed on their property, while declining to grant punitive damages. The jury on Friday found that the companies acted with “malice, oppression or fraud” in connection with their trespass, saddling Shell with a nearly $34 million portion of the award and Alon with more than $6.5 million, according to a jury verdict form. The property owners, C&C Properties Inc., JEC Panama LLC and Wings Way LLC, filed their suit against Shell and Alon in...

